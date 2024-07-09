UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident took place about 180 nautical miles east of Nishtun in Yemen at 4:35 AM UTC on Tuesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident took place about 180 nautical miles east of Nishtun in Yemen at 4:35 AM UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a merchant vessel reports an explosion in close proximity to the vessel," the agency said.

"Vessel and all crew are safe. Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past eight months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.