UK Reports Further Incident in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened at about 4:40 AM UTC on Friday about 50 nm to the north of Port Mokha in Yemen. Image Credit: UK MTO

Another ship may have been attacked in the Red Sea, according to the British authorities.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UK MTO) agency is investigating a report of an incident near the Baab al-Mandab at the entrance to the Red Sea, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The incident happened at about 4:40 AM UTC on Friday about 50 nm to the north of Port Mokha in Yemen, the agency said, without providing further information.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency said.

Commercial shipping in the Red Sea has increasingly come under attack over the past few weeks in an apparent response to the worsening conflict in Gaza.