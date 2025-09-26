New YEZ Fuel Manager to Expand Marine Fuel Truck Supply in Middle East

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rehman was previously bunker manager at AGT Petroleum Trading. Image Credit: Sajjad Rehman / LinkedIn

Fuel supplier YEZ Fuel Trading has hired a new managing director with a plan to expand the company's marine fuel deliveries by truck at ports across the Middle East.

Sajjad Rehman has joined the firm as managing director as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Rehman was previously bunker manager at AGT Petroleum Trading from September 2020 to September 2024. He had earlier worked for Orchid Petroleum from 2019 to 2020 and for Prestige Diesel Trading from 2016 to 2019.

YEZ Fuel was founded in 2021 and is now in the process of significantly scaling up its marine fuel supply by truck across the Middle East. The firm has bunkers available for delivery at ports including Jebel Ali, Mussafah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Khor Fakkan.

"At YEZ Fuel, our mission has always been to deliver reliable, high-quality bunker supply solutions across the UAE," the company said.

"With Sajjad at the helm, we are confident of strengthening this foundation even further — expanding our reach, enhancing customer trust, and setting new benchmarks in service excellence."