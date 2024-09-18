FLEX Commodities Hires Compliance Analyst in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rechka previously worked as an AML specialist for Svea Bank. Image Credit: Ines Rechka / LinkedIn

New bunker trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a compliance analyst in Dubai.

Ines Rechka has joined the company as a compliance analyst as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Rechka previously worked as an AML specialist for Svea Bank from October 2023 to this month. She had earlier worked for Handelsbanken from 2022 to 2023, and for Lunar from 2020 to 2022.

FLEX Commodities was launched by former Oilmar COO Rakesh Sharma earlier this month. The firm is primarily focused on bunker trading, with a side-line in products cargoes.

The company has a particular focus on bunker trading at the ARA hub in Northwest Europe, Malta, Khor Fakkan, Fujairah and India.