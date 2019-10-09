New CMP Shore Power Facility Planned

CMP and DFDS reach shore power agreement. Image Credit: CMP / DFDS

Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) is set to install a new shore power installation as part of a joint agreement with DFDS.

The facility will enable DFDS' Crown Seaways and Pearl Seaways vessels to reduce their at-berth emissions as part of their daily services between Oslo and Copenhagen.

"Together with DFDS, we have found a solution, which will result in emissions in central Copenhagen being significantly decreased when the ferries dock at the quay," said Barbara Scheel Agersnap, CEO at Copenhagen Malmö Port AB.

With work on designing and planning the facility now underway, construction will commence in 2020 and is expected to be completed in time for vessels to begin pluging in next year.