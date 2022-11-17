Ship Design Seeks to Generate Hydrogen Onboard Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Design idea combines gas with steam. File Image / Pixabay.

A Greek shipower is looking at how hydrogen bunker fuel might be produced onboard a vessel that burns liquified natural gas.

Maran Dry Management (part of the Angelicoussis Group) is to work with with class society Rina and ship design outfit SDARI on a system for an LNG- and hydrogen-powered

ship.

The ship's main gas fuel will combine with steam to produce hydrogen and carbon dioxide on demand when the ship's machinery is running at a lower rate at sea, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

"The solution addresses existing LNG bunkering facilities and requires no onshore hydrogen infrastructure and no need for supply and storage of hydrogen on board," the partners were quoted as saying.

The vessel can be built as an ordinary dual-fuel ship with additional equipment installed when required and as regulations demand, the report said.