Viking Line to Increase Bio-LNG Use Sixfold for Gasum's FuelEU Pooling

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm aims to bunker 3,800 mt of bio-LNG this year, up from 600 mt in 2024. Image Credit: Viking Line

Finnish shipping firm Viking Line is set to increase bio-LNG on its ships this year to generate compliance credits for Gasum's FuelEU Maritime pooling service.

The bio-LNG will be used by Viking Line's ferries, Viking Glory and Viking Grace, on the Turku–Stockholm route, Viking Line said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Viking Line has been collaborating with Gasum on bio-LNG supply, using 10 mt in 2023 and 600 mt in 2024. This volume will rise more than sixfold to at least 3,800 mt in 2025.

The company estimates its GHG emissions will be reduced by 17,000 tonnes.

"By running on biogas, Viking Line contributes to emission reductions in Gasum's pooling service for FuelEU Maritime compliance, which is used by vessels that cannot use biofuel themselves," Jacob Granqvist, Vice President Maritime at Gasum, said.

“ We have now been able to agree on our purchases through to October Dani Lindberg, Viking Line

As both pool manager and LNG supplier, Gasum is aiming for consistent over-compliance - helping its customers stay ahead of FuelEU Maritime regulations, which require a 2% reduction in fuel carbon intensity starting in 2025, with targets rising sharply in the years to follow.

Pooling allows vessels with surplus emission reductions to offset emissions from under-compliant vessels. This collaborative approach helps shipping companies meet the FuelEU targets by sharing their compliance credits.

"We have now been able to agree on our purchases through to October, and our goal is to continue at the same level," Dani Lindberg, Head of Sustainability, Viking Line, said.

"Moreover, the amount of bio-LNG used will increase thanks to the fossil-free maritime journeys that our customers purchase."