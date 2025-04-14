Global Fuel Supply Deploys Ofiniti Digitalised Bunker Service in West Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has joined Ofiniti's FuelBoss platform to digitalise its bunker operations. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply is set to offer what's being billed as the first digitalised bunker service in West Africa.

The company has joined Ofiniti's FuelBoss platform to digitalise its bunker operations, Ofiniti said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"With the recent deployment of their new barge in West Africa, GFS is set to become one of the first to offer fully digitalised bunker operations in the region - raising the bar for operational efficiency, transparency, and traceability," Ofiniti said in the post.

Singapore made the use of electronic bunker delivery notes mandatory within its waters at the start of the month. As a result, a range of suppliers are now rolling the service out on a voluntary basis elsewhere in the world.

The use of digitalised bunker operations is expected to reduce man-hours for bunker suppliers versus conventional paperwork, as well as improving transparency.

Global Fuel Supply's physical operation in West Africa uses the bunker barge RLO Explorer, deployed at Luanda.