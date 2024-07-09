Global Fuel Supply Hires Fuel Supplier in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Awais Ali joined the company as a fuel supplier in Dubai in May. Image Credit: Global Fuel Supply

Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply has hired a new fuel supplier in Dubai.

Awais Ali joined the company as a fuel supplier in Dubai in May, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"With a strong background in derivatives, Awais excels at customizing solutions for budget planning and fixed forward prices," the company said in the post.

"His expertise will be a great asset as we continue to provide top-notch services to our clients.

"We are proud to attract talented candidates from around the globe to our various offices worldwide."

Global Fuel Supply trades bunkers worldwide from offices in Copenhagen, Dubai and Luanda, according to the company's website.