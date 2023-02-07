BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Bunker Trader in Groningen

Tuesday February 7, 2023

Marine fuel trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Groningen.

The company is looking for candidates with sales experience and preferably an educational background in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

"Our Onboarding Program addresses professionals with the skillset and Junior experience (2-3 years) in the shipping industry," the company said in the advertisement.

"The onboarding gives you the best start-up to develop yourself into a successful Bunker Trader, guided by the most experienced Mentors the industry has to offer.

"Within a 3-month period, you will understand how to work as a bunker trader in our team and learn even more about shipping, bunkering, marine fuel products, trading, and its legal aspects."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Building relationships with existing and new business partners
  • Conducting market research
  • Visit clients and suppliers
  • Call customers, potentials, and stakeholders and work in our CRM and ERP systems
  •  The phone is your tool, and you will collaborate closely with our global trading team

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

