BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Bunker Trader in Groningen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Groningen office. Image Credit: BMS United

Marine fuel trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Groningen.

The company is looking for candidates with sales experience and preferably an educational background in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

"Our Onboarding Program addresses professionals with the skillset and Junior experience (2-3 years) in the shipping industry," the company said in the advertisement.

"The onboarding gives you the best start-up to develop yourself into a successful Bunker Trader, guided by the most experienced Mentors the industry has to offer.

"Within a 3-month period, you will understand how to work as a bunker trader in our team and learn even more about shipping, bunkering, marine fuel products, trading, and its legal aspects."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Building relationships with existing and new business partners

Conducting market research

Visit clients and suppliers

Call customers, potentials, and stakeholders and work in our CRM and ERP systems

The phone is your tool, and you will collaborate closely with our global trading team

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.