EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Bunker Trader in Groningen
The role is based in the firm's Groningen office. Image Credit: BMS United
Marine fuel trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Groningen.
The company is looking for candidates with sales experience and preferably an educational background in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
"Our Onboarding Program addresses professionals with the skillset and Junior experience (2-3 years) in the shipping industry," the company said in the advertisement.
"The onboarding gives you the best start-up to develop yourself into a successful Bunker Trader, guided by the most experienced Mentors the industry has to offer.
"Within a 3-month period, you will understand how to work as a bunker trader in our team and learn even more about shipping, bunkering, marine fuel products, trading, and its legal aspects."
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Building relationships with existing and new business partners
- Conducting market research
- Visit clients and suppliers
- Call customers, potentials, and stakeholders and work in our CRM and ERP systems
- The phone is your tool, and you will collaborate closely with our global trading team
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.