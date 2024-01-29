Port of Antwerp Takes on Larger Container Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port can now receive container ships with a draft of 16 meters, up from a 15.56 m limit previously. Image Credit: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

The Port of Antwerp has increased the size of container ships it is able to handle.

The port can now receive container ships with a draft of 16 meters, up from a 15.56 m limit previously, the port authority said in a statement on its website.

The port took in its first larger ship under normal admission policy, the MSC Aurora, on Friday, after three years of preparation.

"After the successful completion of the last test with MSC Raya, various procedures have been followed, and as of today, the 16-meter draft is officially in effect," the port authority said.

"The Antwerp port now has the capacity to welcome the world's largest ships.

"This additional 5 decimeters can yield approximately 1000 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) gain.

"The increased draft of 16 meters applies exclusively to container ships sailing to the Deurganck dock."