NYK Takes on B24 Blend From Cepsa at Algeciras

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cepsa recently delivered 1,030 mt of the B24 blend to the Atlas Leader at Algeciras. Image Credit: Cepsa

Japanese shipping company NYK has taken on a biofuel bunker blend from Spanish energy producer Cepsa at Algeciras.

Cepsa recently delivered 1,030 mt of the B24 blend to the Atlas Leader at Algeciras, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Cepsa used its barge the Bahia Levante -- which uses a combination of HVO and battery power for energy -- for the operation.

"As the shipping industry steps up its pursuit of decarbonization solutions, we are determined to maintain our leadership in marine fuel supply, offering our customers increasingly sustainable solutions through vessels that also comply with regulatory requirements," Samir Fernandez, director of marine fuel solutions at Cepsa, said in the statement.

"We are delighted that our second-generation biofuels are continuing to be harnessed by the maritime industry as they progress on their decarbonization journey.

"The supply to NYK emphasizes our double effort to support our customers in their decarbonization journeys and decarbonize our own operations."