EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Fuel Broker in Genoa
Friday April 28, 2023
The role is based in the company's Genoa office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Genoa.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and at least one year of experience in a sales role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Drive sales activities by increasing the customer portfolio, maintaining and enhancing the existing customer relationships
- Manage and monitor daily operational issues
- Implement marketing approach and sales strategies
- Monitor market developments and trends
- Identify and target new business opportunities
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.