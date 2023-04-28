BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Fuel Broker in Genoa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Genoa office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Genoa.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and at least one year of experience in a sales role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Drive sales activities by increasing the customer portfolio, maintaining and enhancing the existing customer relationships

Manage and monitor daily operational issues

Implement marketing approach and sales strategies

Monitor market developments and trends

Identify and target new business opportunities

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.