BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Fuel Broker in Genoa

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 28, 2023

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Genoa.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and at least one year of experience in a sales role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Drive sales activities by increasing the customer portfolio, maintaining and enhancing the existing customer relationships
  • Manage and monitor daily operational issues
  • Implement marketing approach and sales strategies
  • Monitor market developments and trends
  • Identify and target new business opportunities

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

