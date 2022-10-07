Cepsa to Offer Biofuel Bunker Blends After Successful Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel was loaded from Cepsa's biorefinery in the San Roque Energy Park. Image Credit: Cepsa

Spanish energy producer Cepsa is set to offer its customers biofuel bunker blends following a successful trial on board one of its vessels.

The firm recently tested a blend of ISSC-certified used cooking oil with VLSFO over several weeks on board its chartered vessel the Montestena, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The biofuel was loaded from Cepsa's biorefinery in the San Roque Energy Park.

"The results of this test have shown an optimal operation and performance of maritime engines leading to Cepsa being able to offer these advanced biofuels to its customers in the maritime sector, who have already shown significant interest," the company said in the statement.

Cepsa is targeting pure biofuel production of 2.5 million mt/year by 2030.

"This solution demonstrates to the market that second-generation biofuels can be used as a direct fuel to help industry meet its emission reduction targets, and that their implementation is viable in the short and medium term," Javier Antunez, biofuels director at Cepsa, said in the statement.

"It is an important step in the advancement of marine biofuel and environmentally friendly vehicle transportation; the goal now is to analyse the possibilities of increasing it in a sustainable and competitive way."