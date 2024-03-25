TMS Tankers Hires Bunker Purchaser in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping firm TMS Tankers has hired a new bunker purchaser in Athens.

Alexandros Al-Ahwal has joined the company as a bunker purchaser in Athens as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Saturday.

Al-Ahwal previously worked in the bunkers department of Express Energy in Greece from January 2022 to this month.

He had earlier worked in various roles for Capital Ship Management Corp from 2020 to 2022 and for Trafigura from 2013 to 2019.

Greek shipping company TMS Tankers manages a fleet of 26 Aframaxes, six ice-class tankers, 14 Suezmaxes and five VLCCs, according to the company's website.