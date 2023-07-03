GAC Bunker Fuels Appoints Global Head of Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm previously appointed a new global director, Martyn McMahon, in January. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm GAC Bunker Fuels has appointed a global head of trading.

Dubai-based Can Onay has taken on the role of global head of trading as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Onay has worked for GAC Bunker Fuels since March 2022, serving previously as a senior bunker trader in Dubai. He had earlier worked for Unerco Petrol and Arkas Bunkering in Turkey.

The firm appointed a new global director, Martyn McMahon, in January. McMahon's predecessor, Nick Browne, was appointed managing director of GAC United Kingdom.

In 2021 Browne told Ship & Bunker GAC was aiming not to be selling any more conventional fossil bunker fuels after 2030, seeking instead to expand in the LNG, methanol, ammonia and biofuel bunker markets.