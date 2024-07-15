Cruise Operators 'Moving too Slowly' Towards Green Goals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Exhaust trail from cruise ship. Image Credit / Nabu.

The efforts of cruise operator Hurtigruten to forge a more environment friendly service are recognised by environmentalist NABU which has put the Norwegian shipping company at the top of the its cruise operator rankings.

Havila is in second place and Hurtigrten Expeditions, an offshoot of the main company, in third position.

The German environment body is a critic of the cruise industry's capacity to pollute. The rankings, produced each year, track how far companies have moved towards what NABU defines as a greener operating position.

The use of shore power by the industry and many technical improvements are welcomed, according to NABU shipping expert Sönke Diesener. However, Diesener said that the industry is "moving far too slowly".

"It is irresponsible for an industry to set itself targets that fall short of Germany's climate targets.

"Germany has enshrined the goal of greenhouse gas neutrality by 2045 in its Climate Protection Act," the expert added.

"Nevertheless, eight of the cruise companies analyzed stated that they only get climate-neutral until 2050."