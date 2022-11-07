WasteFuel Plans New Biomethanol Plant in UAE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The location for the plant is under research, but the facility is expected to be in Jebel Ali. File Image / Pixabay

Biofuel producer WasteFuel plans to build the Middle East's first biomethanol plant in the UAE.

The firm has signed a partnership deal with waste management firm Averda seeking to develop the first commercial-scale municipal waste to renewable methanol plant in the Middle East, WasteFuel said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The location for the plant is under research, but the facility is expected to be in Jebel Ali. Methanol as a bunker fuel is likely to be a key market for the new plant's output.

"Addressing the climate emergency requires an exponential increase in renewable fuel supply," Trevor Neilson, CEO of WasteFuel, said in the statement.

"The Middle East, specifically Jebel Ali, is considered a gateway between the Western Hemisphere and the Far East.

"As WasteFuel works to produce green methanol to decarbonize shipping at scale, the opportunity to develop a biorefinery in partnership with Averda in the Middle East was an exciting and logical next step,"

WasteFuel will be one of the first producers supplying green methanol to container line AP Moller-Maersk.