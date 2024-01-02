StormGeo Hires Global Head of Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nielsen was previously a trader and dealmaker for Crossbridge Energy from July 2022 to last month. Image Credit: Julie Louise Nielsen / LinkedIn

Vessel and bunker optimisation firm StormGeo has hired its first global head of bunker sales.

Julie Louise Nielsen has joined the company as global head of bunker sales in Copenhagen as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Nielsen was previously a trader and dealmaker for Crossbridge Energy from July 2022 to last month, and had earlier served in various roles including senior bunker manager for Maersk Tankers from November 2017 to May 2022.

"In my new capacity at StormGeo, I'll be overseeing global bunker sales strategy, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency," Nielsen said in the post.

"I'm eager to leverage my experience in the maritime sector to propel us forward, fostering industry partnerships and implementing innovative solutions.

"My focus is on assisting the shipping industry in driving sustainable fuel choices and fostering collaboration within the industry.

"Together with an exceptional team, we aim to redefine standards and contribute to a greener, more efficient maritime future.

"Exciting times ahead as we navigate the evolving landscape of marine fuel and contribute to a more sustainable future for shipping."