UK, UAE Firms Collaborate on Scrubber Retrofits

NICO International (NICO) and Cleanship Solutions Ltd have signed an MoU. Image Credit: NICO

Engineering firms NICO International (NICO) and Cleanship Solutions Ltd have entered in to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a view to collaborating on the retrofit of exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers) and ballast water management treatment systems (BWTS) in the Gulf & Middle East region.

"Considering the market trends and NICO's vision of being the best overall Marine & Industrial solutions provider, this partnership with Cleanship Solutions Ltd. is a significant step for NICO in becoming an even more attractive market player," said Prakash Kumar, GM, NICO International.

With the global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel now just 18 month away, interest in scrubbers has grown considerably in recent months.

"This new partnership with NICO will further strengthen and broaden the ballast water management and exhaust gas cleaning retrofit market in the Middle East. The highly skilled manpower from NICO combined with the BWTS and EGCS knowledge and retrofit experience from Cleanship Solutions will be sure to give a strong local base in the Middle East – an important supplement to our presence in United Kingdom," said Chris McMenemy, Managing Director of Cleanship Solutions Ltd.