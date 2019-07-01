Hurtigruten's Hybrid Makes Maiden Voyage

Monday July 1, 2019

Norwegian ship operator Hurtigruten has said its hybrid cruise ship, Roald Amundsen, is undertaking its first voyage.

The company says that the ship, which is aimed at the off-grid cruise market, is able to run under electric power.

Company chief executive Daniel Skjeldam said that it is "the first cruise ship equipped with batteries, something deemed impossible just a few years back".

The ship's hybrid propulsion system will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 20% compared to other ships of the same size.

Roald Amundsen will be operating commercially from this summer.

