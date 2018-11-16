Galp Expands Bunker Trading Team

Portuguese supplier Galp Energia (Galp) has expanded its bunker trading team with the addition of Carlos Pires.

Pires was previously the firm’s bunkers operations coordinator.

“Carlos has a degree in Chemical engineering and has worked for Galp for 16 years,” Galp added in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

The move comes as the industry readies itself for the new “IMO 2020” global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel that comes into force from January 1, 2020.

Galp says it will offer 0.50% maximum sulfur fuel at all Portuguese Ports from the second half of 2019.

Ship & Bunker News Team
