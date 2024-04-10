New Bunker Tanker for Stonewin in Mauritius

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stonewin has announced the transition to a new bunkering vessel to support its marine fuel supply operation in Mauritius.

The 2013-built M/T Verde is a 7,000 dwt double-hulled tanker with a 600 m3/h pumping rate.

Stonewin says she will deliver VLSFO and HSFO to customers calling Port Louis, with all fuel delivered under Stonewin’s Bunker Delivery Note (BDN).

The tanker also has capacity to deliver MGO.



“Since starting operations in Port Louis five years ago, we have supplied hundreds of thousands of tons of bunker fuel to some of the world’s most reputable vessel owners and operators,” said Stonewin CEO Alex Schaltuper.

“We have done this while adhering to the highest degree of operational standards, which is reflected in Stonewin’s zero claims and spills track-record.”