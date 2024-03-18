Lindsay Blee Acquires Whitaker Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hull-based Whitaker Tankers operates a fleet of eight vessels. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier and trading firm Lindsay Blee has acquired bunker delivery vessel company Whitaker Tankers.

144-year-old Whitaker Tankers announced the change in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"We are proud to now be joining forces with a company who fully recognises the world class reputation of Whitakers and shares our desire to drive the business forward into the future," the company said in the post.

"The success of our business has only been achieved through the incredible hard work and professionalism of our staff ashore and afloat, and as there will be no changes in this regard we are confident that there will be a smooth transition to the new owners."

Hull-based Whitaker operates a fleet of eight tankers, according to the company's website.

"We are thrilled and very proud to be adding Whitaker Tankers to our organisation," James Hills, managing director of Lindsay Blee, said in the statement.

"We look forward with excitement to working together with the Whitaker team and building upon their well-established success and reputation for quality and service."