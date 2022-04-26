Port of Gothenburg Seeks to Become Northern European Methanol Bunkering Hub

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port sees methanol bunkering as part of its goal of cutting shipping-related emissions by 70% by 2030. Image Credit: Port of Gothenburg

The port of Gothenburg in Sweden is seeking to become the primary bunkering hub for green methanol in Northern Europe.

The port has now agreed ship-to-ship methanol bunkering operational regulations with the Swedish Transport Agency, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The port sees methanol bunkering as part of its goal of cutting shipping-related emissions by 70% within the port area by 2030.

"As this is a general approval for the port, each terminal will do a complementary risk assessment but this is more of a formality when the general guidelines now are in place," the Gothenburg Port Authority said in the statement.

"For example, the Port of Gothenburg has already handled methanol in the port since 2015 when Stena Line started to bunker Stena Germanica truck to vessel."