BUNKER JOBS: Geoserve Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Geoserve's Dubai office. Image Credit: Geoserve

Geoserve Energy Transport DMCC, the bunker trading and services firm backed by Scorpio Group, is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience as a bunker trader, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

"As a bunker trader, you will play an integral role in steering our business forward in terms of revenue and customer relations," the representative said.

"If you are looking for a new challenge in a growing international organization, this might be the right opportunity for you."

The representative listed the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and negotiate spot business as well as long term contract solutions

Skilled negotiation attributes, commercial excellence with knack for sales and account management ability

Act as a single point of contact between clients and suppliers

Ensure customer satisfaction by building solid market relations and providing recommendations on internal process for bunker trading and customer management

Understand Geoserve's internal data and analyse the same to generate insights that can be used to assess counterparties and general market trend while liaising with our global team members to improve the way internal data is structured and visualized

Provide periodic inputs and recommendations on competitor analysis and bunker / crude oil market analysis reports and reports for customers and senior management

Provide internal support by keeping track of market indications, vessel movements and develop solid portfolio of customers

Coordinate with various internal stakeholders such as accounting, credit risk, projects teams etc. and implement policies to optimise fuel purchasing solutions and risk strategies

For more information, send an email to contact@get-dmcc.com or click here to apply via LinkedIn.