Greece's Finecor Oil Bunkering Plans Global Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Greek marine fuels firm Finecor Oil Bunkering is planning a significant expansion of its geographical footprint this year.

The firm has launched a 'strategic international expansion', it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The company is reportedly planning an expansion ti Singapore, the UAE and Malta, as well as considering acquiring storage capacity in Greece.

"Our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation drives us to extend our network, enhancing our ability to serve clients across the globe with top-quality marine fuel solutions," the company said.

"As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service, ensuring that every operation is efficient, reliable, and environmentally responsible.

"Our expansion not only strengthens our presence in the maritime industry but also reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in marine fuel supply."

The firm was founded in 2001, and specialises in the physical supply of fuel oil, distillates and lubricants at ports across Greece.