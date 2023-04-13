Peninsula Takes Up More Than Half of Tarragona 2022 Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tarragona is Spain's 10th-largest bunker port by volumes. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula took up more than half of the bunkers sold at the Spanish port of Tarragona last year.

The firm sold more than 30,000 mt of marine fuels at Tarragona in 2022, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. That represents about 54.6% of the 54,961 mt sold there in total last year.

"Given the port's significance in the region and worldwide, we have three barges operating in Barcelona and Tarragona with more than 70,000 mt of storage capacity," the company said.

Tarragona is Spain's 10th-largest bunker port by volumes. The country saw a total of 9.781 million mt of bunker fuel sold across all of its ports in 2022.