BunkerEx Hires Global Head of Sales in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Leoe was previously a commercial digital owner for sister company Bunker Holding from April 2022 to this month. Image Credit: Martin Leoe / LinkedIn

Digital marine fuels brokerage BunkerEx has hired a new global head of sales in London.

Martin Leoe has joined the company as head of sales in London as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Leoe was previously a commercial digital owner for sister company Bunker Holding from April 2022 to this month.

He had earlier served in various roles for Glander International Bunkering from June 2017 to April 2022.

BunkerEx was acquired by Bunker Holding parent company USTC in March 2021.

"We provide best-in-class prices for delivered marine fuels around the world," BunkerEx said in the company description on its website.

"Our methodology has been tirelessly improved for +4 years using real stem data plus supplier indications, credit ratings, volume and dates for every fuel delivery."