Antwerp Moves Forward on Cold Ironing

Extension of shore power planned for Antwerp (file image/pixabay)

'Cold ironing' where docked ships can hook up to electrical shore power is to be extended for sea-going ships at the Belgian port of Antwerp.

The port authority is to sign two agreements Friday.

One agreement brings in Alfaport-VOKA, representing the private port community while the other is with the authority's technical partners on the project "to enable onshore power for seagoing vessels in the port area to be realised in the short term".

The partners comprise Techelec, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens and Actemium.

Although barges are able to use shorepower in the port, there is less capacity available for sea-going ships.

"Onshore power can make a significant contribution to the sustainability transition planned for our port platform," said port authority cheif executive Jacques Vandermeiren.

"We therefore see the development of onshore power as a strategic priority for the next few years," he added.