Dan-Bunkering Hires Fuel Supplier in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire previously worked for KNOT Management Denmark from September 2020 to last month. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a new fuel supplier in Copenhagen.

Oskar Holm Risør has joined the company as a fuel supplier in its offshore division in Copenhagen as of last month, Dan-Bunkering said in an emailed statement on Monday.

He previously worked for KNOT Management Denmark from September 2020 to last month, serving most recently as a chief officer.

He had earlier worked for Maersk Tankers from 2018 to 2020 and for AP Moller-Maersk from 2015 to 2018.

"It is very exciting for our offshore team in Copenhagen to have a new team member who brings a new perspective," Michael Brunø-Sørensen, regional manager Europe of Dan-Bunkering Europe, said in the statement.

"With his extensive experience in seafaring, I believe that the team can learn something from him, and vice versa, and I am excited about the ideas and opportunities he will bring to our projects."