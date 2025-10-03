Danish Shipping Launches Digital Tool to Map Vessels' Lifecycle Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tool will help shipowners map vessels’ lifecycle emissions to guide decarbonisation decisions. File Image / Pixabay

Danish Shipping has come up with a new digital tool designed to map the full emissions profile of vessels across their lifecycle.

The lifecycle emissions assessment tool has been developed by ReFlow in cooperation with Danish Shipping and various shipping firms, Danish Shipping said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The tool gives owners a way to test scenarios involving fuels, technology upgrades and efficiency measures.

"Data driven green transition is the goal of the Lifecycle Emissions Assessment Tool," Rasmus Elsborg-Jensen, CEO of ReFlow. said.

The model also factors in upstream emissions, such as those from shipbuilding.

"I believe the tool holds huge potential for having a simple way of estimating the upstream emissions from vessel production. We will be looking into it more when we look at new fuels especially," Cecilie Damgaard Jensen, decarbonisation analyst at DFDS, said.

The project started in 2023 with backing from the Danish Maritime Fund.

The tool has been developed in cooperation with A.P. Moller - Maersk, Navigator Gas, DFDS, Uni-Tankers, Torm, Cadeler, Svitzer and ZITON.

Danish Shipping is a trade and employers' organisation for Denmark's shipping industry.