BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Financial Controller in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker Holding's Middelfart offices. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a financial controller in Middelfart.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and with experience as an auditor or financial controller, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Preparation of external and internal financial statements and liaise with auditors

Assist in consolidation of data

Monthly follow-up on subsidiaries

Data extraction in connection with monthly reports and ad hoc analyses

Participation in budget and year-end processes

Support to and training of colleagues in the finance organisation

Assistance in the transfer pricing area

For more information, click here.