BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Financial Controller in Middelfart
Thursday December 1, 2022
The role is based in Bunker Holding's Middelfart offices. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a financial controller in Middelfart.
The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and with experience as an auditor or financial controller, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Preparation of external and internal financial statements and liaise with auditors
- Assist in consolidation of data
- Monthly follow-up on subsidiaries
- Data extraction in connection with monthly reports and ad hoc analyses
- Participation in budget and year-end processes
- Support to and training of colleagues in the finance organisation
- Assistance in the transfer pricing area
