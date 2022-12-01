BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Financial Controller in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday December 1, 2022

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a financial controller in Middelfart.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree and with experience as an auditor or financial controller, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Preparation of external and internal financial statements and liaise with auditors
  • Assist in consolidation of data
  • Monthly follow-up on subsidiaries
  • Data extraction in connection with monthly reports and ad hoc analyses
  • Participation in budget and year-end processes
  • Support to and training of colleagues in the finance organisation
  • Assistance in the transfer pricing area

