BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Entry-Level Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search is looking for candidates for the role. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A marine fuels trading firm in Europe is seeking to hire an entry-level trader in London.

Recruitment company Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the role in aLinkedIn post on Monday without naming the hiring company.

The advertisement cites the firm as 'one of the fastest growing and recognised marine fuel trading companies within the European market'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of commercial experience in shipping or marine fuels.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Undertake Sales training with the chance to work with and shadow a Senior trader on the team to learn the fundamentals of the Bunker / Marine industry

Responsible for attending the inhouse development program which will give you key insights and knowledge to Bunker Operations, Physical Bunker Deliveries and processes within the trade cycle

Monitor bunker fixtures whilst assisting the other departments within the business such as Claims department giving you exposure to the full coverage Bunker trading business

Market the companies Trading offerings to customers (Ship Owners, Operators, Brokers, Charters) to increase business opportunities and start to build out your own customer portfolio

Manage and handle customer portal to keep update correspondence of enquiries and operations up to date

Build relations with Suppliers, Customers, Operators within the Marine Fuel / Bunker market to increase revenue and business for the company with ability to work in fast paced environment

For more information, click here.