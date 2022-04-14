BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Valencia

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday April 14, 2022

Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Valencia.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following additional requirements:

  • Fluent in English
  • Own portfolio of clients
  • Permitted to work in Spain
  • Hard-working, ambitious and goal-oriented
  • Works independently and team player
  • Ability to establish great relationships within the industry
  • Meets both customer and supplier requirements
  • Supports current operations and expands market share
  • Ability to negotiate and close deals
  • Consults clients on different fuels and availability worldwide
  • Spanish speaking a plus as well as Italian and/or Chinese

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
