BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Valencia
Thursday April 14, 2022
The successful candidate will join Glander's office in Valencia. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering
Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Valencia.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following additional requirements:
- Fluent in English
- Own portfolio of clients
- Permitted to work in Spain
- Hard-working, ambitious and goal-oriented
- Works independently and team player
- Ability to establish great relationships within the industry
- Meets both customer and supplier requirements
- Supports current operations and expands market share
- Ability to negotiate and close deals
- Consults clients on different fuels and availability worldwide
- Spanish speaking a plus as well as Italian and/or Chinese
