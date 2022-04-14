BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Valencia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Glander's office in Valencia. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Valencia.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following additional requirements:

Fluent in English

Own portfolio of clients

Permitted to work in Spain

Hard-working, ambitious and goal-oriented

Works independently and team player

Ability to establish great relationships within the industry

Meets both customer and supplier requirements

Supports current operations and expands market share

Ability to negotiate and close deals

Consults clients on different fuels and availability worldwide

Spanish speaking a plus as well as Italian and/or Chinese

For more information, click here.