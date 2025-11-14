EMEA News
France's Audacia Launches €150 Million Fund for Next-Generation Fuels
The €150 million fund seeks to boost low-carbon fuel technologies for sectors including maritime transport. File Image / Pixabay
French investment firm Audacia has set up a new €150 million fund called Calderion to support the development of next-generation fuels.
The fund focuses on technologies that can reduce emissions in areas such as heavy industry, maritime transport and aviation, Audacia said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.
Calderion aims to back about 25 companies working on low-carbon fuels and related technologies.
Its first investments include:
- H2SITE, which produces high-purity hydrogen
- MITICO, a company specialising in CO2 capture
- KHIMOD, which builds reactors used in making e-fuels.
Audacia said the move is part of its wider strategy to advance decarbonisation and strengthen energy independence.
“Next-generation fuels are a strategic lever for accelerating the energy transition," Vincent Brillault, Founding Partner of Calderion, said.