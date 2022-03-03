German Authorities Arrest Alisher Usmanov's Yacht in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the world's largest motor yacht by tonnage. File Image / Pixabay

The German authorities have arrested the yacht of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov in Hamburg.

The $600 million vessel Dilbar has been seized while at the Hamburg shipyard of Germany's Blohm + Voss for repairs, news provider Forbes reported on Wednesday.

The vessel is the world's largest motor yacht by tonnage, and Usmanov bought it in 2016.

The case may prompt other authorities around the world to attempt similar actions against the yachts of wealthy Russians. Regulators in the US, European Union and UK are going over the options for further sanctions against individuals connected to the Russian government as part of the response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.