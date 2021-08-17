Bunker Supplier TFG Marine Launches Antwerp Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Belgian port of Antwerp is TFG Marine's newest supply location. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier TFG Marine has launched a physical bunker supply operation at the Belgian port of Antwerp.

The firm has recently launched the operation and now offers 'comprehensive coverage' across all locations at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Trafigura and shipping companies Frontline and Golden Ocean joined forces to launch TFG Marine in November 2019. The company has expanded rapidly since then, most recently adding a physical supply operation at Falmouth in the UK and expanding its operation in the US Gulf.

Last week the firm announced it was now supplying 'close to' 9 million mt/year of bunkers. That has grown from an estimate of about 540,000 mt/month, or 6.5 million mt/year, in September 2020.