IMO's Safety Committee Produces List of Alternative Fuels and Technologies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime Safety Committee in session (MSC 108). Image Credit / IMO

A list of alternative fuels and greenhouse gas emissions-reducing technologies was presented to the maritime safety committee at its recent International Maritime Organisation meeting.

Work putting the list together with its attendant safety risk assessments began at an earlier meeting.

"The Committee noted the report of the Correspondence Group on the Development of a Safety Regulatory Framework to Support the Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships Using New Technologies and Alternative Fuels, which was established at MSC 107," the IMO said.

The list is not exhaustive and will accept further information and proposals, the organisation added.

The correspondence group's work will continue "to develop recommendations to address each of the identified barriers and gaps in current IMO instruments that impede the safe use of an alternative fuel or new technology".

It will report back to future committee meetings (MSC 109 and MSC 110)