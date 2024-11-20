EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: FLEX Commodities Seeks Junior Trader in Dubai
Wednesday November 20, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience in bunker trading or a related maritime-industry role. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities
Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience in bunker trading or a related maritime-industry role, it said in a job advertisement this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Perform back-to-back bunker trading transactions.
- Work collaboratively with the team to secure reliable supply sources.
- Build and maintain connections with ship owners, operators, and charterers to grow the client base.
- Ensure timely collection of accounts receivable for all transactions.
- Provide daily price updates from suppliers to the team and clients.
- Accurately document all trade activities, including payment tracking, in Excel and the company's ERP system.
- Maintain a comprehensive database of inquiries and deals.
- Meet KPIs and monthly sales targets.
