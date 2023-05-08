Michael Hedager Steps Down From PSTV Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hedager is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Michael Hedager has stepped down from a 19-year career at Bunker Holding.

Hedager has stepped down from his most recent role as head of East at Dubai-based trading subsidiary PSTV Energy as of May 7, he said in a LinkedIn post. He had served in the role since July 2019, and had earlier been head of bunkering for Dan-Bunkering in Dubai.

"After almost four great years with PSTV Energy DMCC and a mind-boggling 19 years in the Bunker Holding Group in various companies and roles, I have decided that it is time to stop, look around and start writing a new chapter," Hedager said.

"Therefore, after careful consideration, I resigned from my position a while back and today is officially my last day in the company."