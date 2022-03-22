More Bilge Water Incidences in European Waters Than Official Figures Suggest

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dover, English Channel. File Image / Pixabay.

A higher incidence of bilge water dumped by commercial shipping in European waters has been highlighted in a new report.

Rather than dealing with the oily water in port, as ships are required to do, the report suggests up to 3,000 cases of illegal discharges may be going unnoticed.

The six-month investigation by Lighthouse Reports, incorporating an analysis of satellite coverage of sea routes as well as first-hand accounts of how the practice can avoid detection, is behind the claim, according to UK national newspaper the Guardian.

Shipping activity in European waters is monitored bythe European Maritime Safety Agency through its CleanSeaNet initiative which was started in 2007, the report said.