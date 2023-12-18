Baseblue Hires Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Soulis-Qvist graduated with a master's degree from the Copenhagen Business School in July. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuels firm Baseblue has hired a new junior bunker trader in Greece.

Ariadne Soulis-Qvist joined Baseblue as a junior bunker trader in Piraeus as of last month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Soulis-Qvist graduated with a master's degree from the Copenhagen Business School in July, and previously worked in the chartering department of shipping firm Marla Dry Bulk Ship Management.

"Ariadne is an exceptional candidate for Baseblue's dynamic work environment," the company said in the post.

"She will be instrumental in driving our growth and success in the bunkering sector.

"Her contributions will be invaluable in ensuring that we continue to thrive in this highly competitive industry."