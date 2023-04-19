Peninsula to Supply Biofuels in Gibraltar Strait From New Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 9,100 DWT tanker arrived at Algeciras last week. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has added a delivery vessel to its operation in the Gibraltar Strait.

The firm has taken delivery of the tanker Hercules Sky, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. The 9,100 DWT tanker arrived at Algeciras last week, and had previously been trading at locations across the Mediterranean, according to data from VesselsValue.

Adding the vessel will allow the company to supply biofuel blends in the Gibraltar Strait, the company said. The company first announced its plans for biofuel supply in the area in February.

"This modern barge will allow us to strengthen our physical operation in the Gibraltar Strait, and will enable us to deliver ISCC-certified sustainable marine fuel as B100 (100% biofuel) or blends thereof," Peninsula said in the LinkedIn post.

"This is the first barge of its kind in the Peninsula fleet and will enable us to continue offering smooth and tailor-made supplies to our valued customers."