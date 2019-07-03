Bunker Energy Readies for IMO2020 Bunker Market

Civitavecchia, Italy. File image/Pixabay.

Italian bunker company Bunker Energy is putting the final touches to its plans to supply IMO2020 grade fuel at the Italian ports of Civitavecchia and Augusta.

The 0.5% sulfur product will be straight run and "blended fuels will only be supplied when no other product can be sourced", according to the company

Specification for the fuel will be compliant with ISO8217 2017 with exception of sulfur mass 0.5% max, it said.

Supply will start from the end of the third quarter while pricing is still under consideration.

The company sees the switch to low sulfur bunker fuel as the industry's standard bunker fuel grade as an opportunity re-invigorate Augusta as a prime bunkering location in the Mediterrean region. Augusta is located on the southern coast of Sicily.