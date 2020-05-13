Cruise Ship Uses Shore Power at Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hamburg, Germany. File image/Pixbay.

A small cruise ship is using shore power while docked at the German port of Hamburg.

Europa 2 moved its berth to the port's Cruise Centre Altona where cold ironing has been tried out, according to maritime news provider Marinelink.

While docked, ships still require power. Cold ironing means that power comes from shoreside electricity rather than from a vessel's auxiliary or main engines.

For Europa 2, power provision at Hamburg comes from renewable energy sources. The ship, which is positioned in the luxury cruise segment, is operated by Hapag-Lloyd.