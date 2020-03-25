Nauticor and Novatek Join Forces on Baltic LNG Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunkering infrastructure is developing in the Baltic. Image Credit: Nauticor

German LNG bunker supplier Nauticor and Russia's Novatek Green Energy have signed a letter of intent to cooperate on developing LNG supply infrastructure in the Baltic, the companies said Wednesday.

The companies will focus particularly on developing supply infrastructure on the German Baltic coast, they said in an emailed statement.

"Both companies are already active market players in the North European LNG market and see significant potential for further growth by joining forces," the companies said.

"Novatek has remarkable LNG production capacities in Yamal and Vysotsk which would be suitable to satisfy the growing demand from shipping, logistics and industry for alternative fuels in Central and Western Europe.

"Nauticor has extensive experience in setting up bespoke and competitive supply chains for LNG as marine fuel by truck and ship in Northwest Europe."