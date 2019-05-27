IBIA African Conference: Programme Details

Cape Town, South Africa. File image/Pixabay.

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is hosting its fourth regional conference in Africa in the South African port city of Cape Town from the end of July.

Among the planned sessions at the event will be one on understanding regional variations in fuel availability. IBIA director and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) representative Unni Einemo will be on hand to update participants on IMO MEPC74 decisions.

In addition, the programme features a two panels, one on leadership, the other on ports.

IBIA Africa Conference 2019 runs from July 31 to August 2.

For more information, click here.