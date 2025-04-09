Grimaldi Group Orders Nine Vessels from Chinese Shipyard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

These vessels will be capable of running on methanol. Image Credit: Grimaldi Group

Italy-based Grimaldi Group has placed orders for nine methanol-capable Ro-Pax vessels worth a total of $1.3 billion with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

All nine vessels will be delivered between 2028 and 2030, Grimaldi Group said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

These vessels will feature engines capable of running on methanol.

Out of the nine vessels ordered, six will be deployed on routes in the Mediterranean and the remaining three on routes in the Baltic Sea.

They will feature technologies to improve efficiency and will be capable of connecting to onshore electricity.

Each vessel with a length of 229 m can accommodate up to 2,500 passengers along with over 300 vehicles.

"With the order of these nine extraordinary ro-pax vessels, we continue and strengthen our long, successful alliance with China Merchants Group, an outstanding partner for the building of cutting-edge ships," Emanuele Grimaldi, managing director of the Grimaldi Group, said.