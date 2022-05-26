CMA CGM Boxship in First Pipe-to-Ship LNG Bunkering at Cartagena

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was the port's first on a pipe-to-ship basis. Image Credit: Enagas

A container ship owned by France's CMA CGM received the first pipe-to-ship stem of LNG as a bunker fuel at Cartagena earlier this month.

Spain's Enagas and Repsol jointly bunkered the Borealis with LNG at the Cartagena gas terminal earlier this month, Enagas said in a LinkedIn post this week. The delivery was the port's first on a pipe-to-ship basis.

"The plant has a small scale jetty where, by means of hoses, this fuel is supplied from a berth connected to the terminal, to ships," Enagas said in the statement.

"Our goal is to promote the use of LNG as a marine fuel to promote the reduction of CO2 emissions and contribute to the decarbonization of sea transport. In this, the work of our professionals is key."